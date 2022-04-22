Russia Warns Israel against Supplying Ukraine with Protective Gear

Russia’s Ambassador to Israel, Anatoly Viktorov, warned on Thursday that Moscow will respond “accordingly” if Tel Aviv supplies Kyiv with protective gear, Israeli media outlets reported.

“We are carefully checking this information and will respond accordingly if it is confirmed,” Viktorov told Russian state television.

The Russian Foreign Ministry criticized “anti-Russian” remarks by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who accused Russia of war crimes in Ukraine following the April 7 vote to suspend Russia from the UNHRC. READ FULL STORY THROUGH https://t.co/AHURXFFGKE pic.twitter.com/zdAC9pGV0v — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 22, 2022

Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper quoted political sources in Tel Aviv as saying that the Israeli security and military circles fear Russia’s reactions in Syria that affect coordination and cooperation between the two countries and impede Israeli operations in the war-torn country.

On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, announced that Israel will provide Ukraine with helmets and flak jackets.

“Gantz has approved the purchase of protective equipment… which will be transferred to the Ukrainian rescue forces and civilian organisations,” his office said in a statement.

Eight weeks into Russia’s invasion of #Ukraine, Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced that Jerusalem will provide Kyiv with protective gear for its rescue & emergency organizations.https://t.co/L2lBDDNKux — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) April 21, 2022

This came days after Russia summoned Israel’s Ambassador to Moscow, Alexander Ben Zvi, to reprimand him after Israel supported Moscow’s suspension from the UN Human Rights Council over its invasion of Ukraine.

In response, Russia’s Foreign Ministry released a statement in which it condemned “Israel’s illegal occupation and creeping annexation of Palestinian territories.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)