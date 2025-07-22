Saraya Al-Quds: We Lost Contact with Fighters Guarding Israeli Prisoner

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian resistance groups announced they lost contact with a unit guarding an Israeli captive amid escalating military raids in Gaza.

Saraya Al-Quds, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, announced that they lost contact with a unit responsible for guarding a captured Israeli soldier following an Israeli military incursion.

In a statement on Telegram, Saraya Al-Quds said communication was severed with the group safeguarding the prisoner, Rom Breslavsky, after Israeli forces infiltrated and encircled an unspecified area in Gaza. The fate of the group remains unknown.

This announcement comes amid ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza aimed at retrieving captured soldiers by force, while rejecting negotiations with Palestinian resistance factions.

Families of Israeli captives in Gaza have expressed growing concern over reports of planned Israeli military operations in central Gaza, fearing further risks to their loved ones.

سر*ايا الق*دس: فقدنا الاتصال بالمجموعة الآسرة للجندي بريسلافسكي بعد حصارٍ صهيوني ونجهل مصيرهم حتى الآن Al-Qu*ds Briga*des: Lost Contact with Captors of Breslavsky Amid Israeli Siege; Fate Unknown pic.twitter.com/hkZOQL3aHT — ياسر عوني (@YasserAwny2) July 22, 2025

According to Israeli official figures, around 55 individuals are currently held in Gaza, with approximately 20 believed to be alive and 35 presumed dead.

Meanwhile, Palestinian resistance groups continue efforts to capture Israeli soldiers. Earlier this month, Saraya Al-Quds claimed responsibility for a “complex and high-level operation” targeting an Israeli armored personnel carrier in the Abasan al-Kabira area, in a bid to capture Israeli soldiers. This operation has been described as one of the most significant recent capture attempts.

Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, recently released video footage of Israeli soldiers in Gaza, urging them to surrender to captivity rather than face death.

On June 10, Al Jazeera aired exclusive footage showing Qassam fighters attempting to capture an Israeli soldier in Khan Yunis. The footage documented a raid on a gathering of Israeli troops and military vehicles in Abasan al-Kabira, where Qassam fighters tried to seize a soldier but ultimately killed him during the confrontation.

Abu Obeida, spokesman for Al-Qassam Brigades, warned the Israeli military of sustained losses across Gaza, from north to south, as part of a prolonged war of attrition. He also suggested that more Israeli soldiers could soon be taken captive.

(PC, AJA)