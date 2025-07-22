Famine Emergency in Gaza: 21 Children Die in 72 Hours as Starvation Worsens

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Shifa Medical Complex announced on Tuesday the deaths of 21 children in the last 72 hours due to starvation caused by the Israeli siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. The humanitarian disaster in Gaza is worsening rapidly, with the United Nations warning that “famine is knocking on every door.”

Mahmoud Abu Salmiya, the director of Al-Shifa, stated that these deaths occurred in three hospitals in both northern and southern Gaza, highlighting the catastrophic scale of the crisis. He warned of potentially soaring death tolls as hunger spreads throughout the population.

Abu Salmiya also revealed that 900,000 children in Gaza are now suffering from hunger, including 70,000 who have reached the stage of malnutrition.

International organizations and the United Nations estimate that over two million people in Gaza are facing famine, as Israel’s blockade and restrictions on aid continue amidst a war that has lasted nearly 21 months.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres told the Security Council on Tuesday that the situation in Gaza has reached “unprecedented levels of horror,” stressing that malnutrition is worsening and famine is imminent. He also warned that the humanitarian system is on the verge of collapse, stripped of the space, security, and basic conditions required to operate.

This announcement comes a day after 25 Western nations — including Britain and France — called for an “immediate” end to the war, citing the unprecedented suffering of civilians.

Meanwhile, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights reported that at least 1,054 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza while trying to access food, including 766 near the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation — backed by Israel and the US — and 288 near UN and international aid convoys.

EU foreign policy chief Kaya Kallas publicly condemned the Israeli military, demanding an immediate halt to the targeting of civilians at food distribution points. Writing on social media, Kallas said there was “no justification” for these killings and confirmed she had spoken directly with Israeli Foreign Minister Gantz Sa’ar to demand a stop to these actions.

Gaza is currently enduring one of the worst humanitarian disasters in modern history, as mass starvation worsens alongside Israel’s genocidal assault, which began on October 7, 2023. With Israel’s full closure of crossings and a total blockade on food and medicine since March 2, famine has spread rapidly across the Strip, with escalating cases of severe malnutrition among children and the sick.

(PC, AJA)