Global Body of Muslim Scholars Say Ending Gaza Genocide an ‘Obligation’

July 23, 2025 News
Israel committed horrific massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

This legal obligation, the ruling noted, “is indicated by the texts of the Qur’an, the Sunnah, consensus, the principles and foundations of Sharia and its objectives.”

A committee of the International Union of Muslim Scholars has issued a legal ruling (fatwa) regarding the “great crime” that Israel “and its allies” are committing against the Palestinian population in Gaza “by starving them to death.”

The ruling, issued by the Ijtihad and Fatwa Committee of the global body, called on Muslim nations and the broader Muslim community, as well as religious and humanitarian institutions to take immediate action to break Israel’s siege on Gaza, open the border crossings, and deliver food and medicine to the enclave.

“It is religiously obligatory for Islamic countries and their governments to move quickly to rescue their besieged brothers, deliver food and medicine, open the crossings, and use all diplomatic, political, legal, and economic means,” the ruling stated. “Whoever among the countries and rulers fails to do so must bear responsibility before God, participate in the sin of killing every soul in Gaza, and bear great burdens and injustices before his Lord.”

No ‘Greater Wrong than Genocide’

This legal obligation, the ruling noted, “is indicated by the texts of the Qur’an, the Sunnah, consensus, the principles and foundations of Sharia and its objectives.”

The committee said that according to Islamic Law (the Sharia) it is obligatory “to prevent corruption on earth, oppression and aggression.”

“What is happening in Gaza is corruption itself, and it is oppression and aggression in its most obvious form,” it stated, adding “Is there a greater wrong than the genocide through starvation, systematic killing, displacement, torture, burning, and all kinds of slaughter carried out by the Zionist entity?”

The committee stressed that Muslims and the entire world “have seen the injustice and abandonment of the people of Gaza and the genocide by starvation practiced” by Israel.

It stressed that “among the greatest objectives, principles and rules of Sharia, on which the people of Islam do not differ, is the prevention and removal of harm and the preservation of the five necessities: religion, life, honour, reason and wealth,” all of which applies to Gaza.

Specific Call to Egypt

The committee appealed directly to Egypt to open the Rafah crossing for humanitarian aid to be delivered, saying this is “one of the legal duties commanded by Islam, and it is the right of a neighbor over his neighbors.”

It also urged the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar “to move with his weight and his institution to do what his religious duty dictates to his brothers in the face of this catastrophe of hostility, oppression, and corruption on earth.”

Citing the “legal obligations of people of knowledge to explain the truth to the people,” the committee reminded “all scholarly institutions and all scholars of this great responsibility to fulfill their religious duty and take action using all legitimate means possible, mobilizing the nation and its people, and pressuring its leaders and rulers to take action to lift the siege and deliver food to the people of Gaza.

It also called for peaceful demonstrations and sit-ins in front of the United Nations and the embassies of “the United States, the European Union countries, China and Russia” to pressure them in assisting to break Israel’s blockade and open the border crossings.

“This is a humanitarian crime that is rejected by their countries and all international humanitarian conventions,” the ruling stated. 

Legal Advocacy

The ruling urged Arab tribes and Muslim tribes “to pressure their countries” to break this “unjust siege” saying tribal leaders in neighboring countries “have a legitimate responsibility to save their brothers from genocide and starvation and to deliver food and medical aid to them.”

Addressing international humanitarian and human rights organizations, the committee urged them “to undertake legal and humanitarian advocacy” against Israel, in particular, the “crime of genocide by starvation that it is now practicing against more than two million children, women, elderly people, and the weak.”

The committee also singled out “all preachers, media figures, writers, thinkers, and influencers on social media”, saying they have an obligation to run an ongoing media campaign to pressure and raise awareness about the ongoing catastrophe “until food is delivered to the people of Gaza and they are saved from the criminal genocide.”

Relief Convoys

It said that among the obligatory action to take “is the formation of relief convoys to break the unjust siege on the people of Gaza by land and sea.”

“We also call upon the activists and free people of the world to participate in this, as this is not only a religious obligation, but also a human and legal right guaranteed by Islam, applicable international laws and treaties,” the ruling stated.

It also noted that it is “religiously obligatory” for the countries neighboring Gaza to contribute to this and facilitate the arrival of these convoys  in order to pressure Israel to open the crossings.

Rising Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 59,000, wounding more than 142,000, with over 14,000 still missing.


Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(AJA, PC)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*