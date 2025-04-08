‘Schock’ in Israel as Trump Announces High-Stakes US-Iran Talks

Israeli media reported that the Israeli delegation in Washington was caught off guard by Trump’s announcement.

In a surprising development, US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Washington would hold direct talks with Iran—marking the first time such a move was publicly confirmed.

However, Tehran was quick to clarify that the discussions would be indirect and held in Oman.

Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said the meeting would take place on Saturday and involve senior officials.

He warned that if the talks fail, Iran would be in “great danger,” while asserting that both the US and Israel wished to avoid conflict if possible. Trump added that the discussions would be conducted “at almost the highest level” and not through intermediaries.

Just hours later, Iran confirmed the date and location but stressed that the talks would not be direct. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi stated on X that the upcoming meeting with the US would be held in Oman and would be “high-level and indirect.” He called it both a “test” and an “opportunity,” adding that the outcome depends on the US.

Iranian state media reported that Aragchi will lead the Iranian side, while the US delegation will be headed by envoy Steve Witkoff.

Iran reiterated its willingness to engage in talks conducted respectfully. However, a government statement emphasized that the negotiations will prioritize Iranian national interests and that details will be discussed in due course.

According to the New York Times, Iranian officials are open to the possibility of direct negotiations in the future, depending on the outcome of these initial talks. They noted, however, that Iran sees the nature of the discussions differently than Trump described.

This marks a significant shift, as the last direct talks between Iran and the US occurred under President Barack Obama, leading to the 2015 nuclear deal—later abandoned by Trump, who reimposed sanctions under his “maximum pressure” strategy.

Reactions from Israel were swift and sharp.

The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported that the Israeli delegation in Washington was caught off guard by Trump’s announcement. A source described visible shock among officials, adding that the surprise talks overshadowed Netanyahu’s visit to the White House.

Netanyahu, a longstanding opponent of negotiations with Tehran, remarked that diplomacy could be effective—if it leads to a full dismantling of Iran’s nuclear capabilities, referencing the Libyan model.

Trump had previously sent a letter to Tehran proposing talks on its nuclear program, accompanied by a warning that Iran could be bombed if negotiations collapsed.

