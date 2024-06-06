‘Personal Reasons’ – Israeli Judge Aharon Barak Resigns from ICJ 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Aharon Barak was part of a 15-judge panel at the ICJ that heard a case filed by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide in its ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip.

Former Israeli Supreme Court president, Aharon Barak, has resigned from his role as ad hoc judge on behalf of Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), citing personal reasons.

“Today I sent the president of the International Court of Justice a notice of my resignation from my position as an ad hoc judge at the ICJ,” Aharon Barak said in a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing the Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper on Wednesday.

“My resignation is for personal and family reasons. I thank you for the trust placed in me,” he reportedly added.

The 87-year-old Barak was part of a 15-judge panel at the ICJ that heard a case filed by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide in its ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip.

‘War Goals’

The Israeli government now faces the decision of whether to appoint a new judge to replace Barak on the ICJ, reported the Israel Hayom news site.

It said that Israeli officials “have stated their willingness to appoint a future judge, as long as the court remains ‘fact-based’.” The officials reportedly told Ynet that “so far, the court’s orders have not ‘harmed the IDF’s ability to advance the achievement of the war goals’.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, according to the report, thanked Barak for his service, saying, “[Barak’s] special contribution and influence on the legal world in Israel and in the world was of great importance in the legal campaign against those who seek our harm.”

“We will continue to stand firm against the evil, the hypocrisy, and the false plots against the State of Israel and the IDF,” Hertzog added.

Plausible Risk of Genocide

On December 29, the South African government brought the case against Israel before the ICJ, accusing it of “genocidal acts” in its military campaign in Gaza.

Public hearings on South Africa’s request were held on January 11 and 12.

In January, the ICJ called on Israel to avoid actions that could lead to genocide and to facilitate humanitarian access to Gaza.

A few weeks later, South Africa requested additional measures in response to Israel’s announced intention to attack Rafah, but the court rejected this request.

At the beginning of March, South Africa renewed its request for emergency measures against Israel.

Later that month, the court ordered Israel to ensure the delivery of “urgent humanitarian aid” to Gaza, in light of “a famine that has begun to spread” in the war-torn Strip.

Genocide Case

Recently, countries including Spain, Irelan, Libya, Egypt, and Turkiye announced their intention to support South Africa’s lawsuit in the genocide case against Israel in the ICJ.

These hearings are part of an ongoing case in which Israel is accused of genocide.

It is important to note that the rulings and orders of the ICJ are binding and cannot be appealed, although the court has no enforcement mechanism.

However, an order against a country can damage its international reputation and set a legal precedent.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the ICJ for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,586 Palestinians have been killed, and 83,074 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

