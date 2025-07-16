Scores of Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes, Including 20 Aid Seekers

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 37 Palestinians, including 20 individuals seeking aid, were killed and several others wounded in a series of airstrikes carried out by Israeli occupation forces on various areas of the Gaza Strip early Wednesday morning.

According to Palestinian medical sources, four people, among them two children, were killed when Israeli forces shelled tents sheltering displaced families in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Several displaced civilians, including children, were also injured in a separate shelling that struck tents on Al-Attar Street, also in the Al-Mawasi area.

Israeli warplanes launched additional airstrikes on the city of Deir al-Balah, while rescue teams recovered several injured people from under the rubble in the Al-Mawasi area.

Gaza Health Ministry: 21 Palestinians killed in Khan Younis, including 15 who suffocated after Israeli forces fired gas at civilians gathered for food aid. pic.twitter.com/Nsl6JHdxiU — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 16, 2025

In Gaza City, ambulance and emergency sources confirmed that two Palestinians were killed and others injured following an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Sabra neighborhood, south of the city.

Other areas in Gaza City—including Al-Wahda Street, Al-Sahaba neighborhood, and the Al-Thalathini area—were also bombarded by Israeli warplanes, with strikes targeting both homes and tents sheltering displaced families, resulting in further injuries.

In the central Gaza Strip, local sources reported the death of a Palestinian and injuries to others after an Israeli airstrike targeted Al-Safa Tower in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has waged a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip—with full backing from the United States—killing and injuring more than 196,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children.

Over 14,000 people remain missing under the rubble, amid widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure and a famine that continues to claim lives.

(PC, AJA)