‘Secret List’ of Likely Suspects: Israel Readies Itself for ICC Investigation

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon and other top Israeli officials were some of the names that are said to be on a ‘secret list’ of Israelis who might be arrested abroad shall the International Criminal Court open an investigation into Israeli war crimes in occupied Palestine.

The news of the secret list was reported by Israeli newspaper Haaretz and other media on Thursday.

Haaretz reported that the list now “includes between 200 and 300 officials, some of whom have not been informed” that their names are listed.

Other names on the list include top Israeli officials who served in various positions in the Israeli government and military in previous years.

They include former defense ministers Avigdor Lieberman and Naftali Bennett, former Israel army chiefs of staff Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, and current Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, and the former and current heads of the Shin Bet security service, Yoram Cohen and Nadav Argaman.

After years of uncertainty, the ICC in the Hague resolved in December 2019 that, “there is a reasonable basis to proceed with an investigation into the situation in Palestine, pursuant to Article 53(1) of the (Rome) Statute.”

The list of Israeli officials includes names of individuals who were directly affiliated with the Israeli war on Gaza, dubbed ‘Protective Edge’ in the summer of 2014, and who are likely to be scrutinized by the international court shall the investigation move forward.

