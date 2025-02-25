Sisi Urges End to Syrian Occupation, Rejects Gaza Displacement

Egyptian President Sisi calls for ending the occupation of Syrian territories and rejects Palestinian displacement from Gaza, while stressing regional stability and support for Iraq.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday called for an end to the Israeli occupation of Syrian territories and rejected plans for the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

During a meeting with Ammar al-Hakim, leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement, in Cairo, Sisi emphasized the importance of preserving Syria’s unity, territorial integrity, and sovereignty. He also urged for the launch of an inclusive political process that includes all segments of the Syrian population, culminating in the adoption of a new constitution and the holding of elections.

Sisi’s comments came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israeli forces would remain “indefinitely” in Syria’s occupied Golan Heights, a move that has sparked condemnation from the UN and several Arab nations.

Israel’s military expansion into the Golan Heights, including the seizure of the demilitarized buffer zone after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, has violated the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Regarding Gaza, Sisi and Hakim discussed regional developments and agreed on the urgent need for the full and phased implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

They also emphasized the exchange of prisoners and detainees, the provision of humanitarian aid, and the initiation of early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza—without displacing the Palestinian population. They rejected any proposals to displace Palestinians, deeming them a threat to the Palestinian cause and the national security of regional countries.

Egypt is set to host an emergency Arab summit on March 4 to take a unified stance on US President Donald Trump’s proposal for resettling Palestinians from Gaza. Trump’s plan, which suggests turning Gaza into “the Riviera of the Middle East” and resettling its population, has been widely condemned as ethnic cleansing.

Sisi also reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to Iraq’s security and stability, offering full support for Iraq’s development efforts.

(Anadolu, PC)