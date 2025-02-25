Lebanon: Two Killed, Two Injured in Israeli Airstrike on Eastern Region

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Two people were killed and two injured in an Israeli drone strike on eastern Lebanon, continuing violations of the ceasefire agreement.

Two people were killed and two others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the eastern region of Lebanon, according to initial reports from Al-Mayadeen’s correspondent in the Bekaa Valley.

The attack, carried out by an Israeli drone, targeted the surrounding mountains near the town of Janta in the eastern mountain range.

This escalation continues Israel’s violations of the ceasefire agreement, as confirmed by Al-Mayadeen’s correspondent in southern Lebanon, who reported that Israeli forces fired a number of flares over the town of Alma al-Shaab.

Social media footage also showed a fire erupting in Alma al-Shaab, triggered by flare shells launched by the Israeli military.

🔸-نشوب حريق في بلدة علما الشعب جنوب لبنان، جرّاء سقوط قذائف إضاءة أطلقها الاحتلال. pic.twitter.com/gOR5toZlGU — ساعة الصفر (@zero_hour2020) February 25, 2025

The Lebanese National News Agency confirmed that two people were killed in the Israeli strike that hit the border area of Janta. The strike, carried out by a drone, targeted the Shaara area in the foothills of the eastern Lebanese mountain range.

Other Lebanese media also reported on the Israeli drone’s attack targeting the Shaara area in the Bekaa.

On November 26, an agreement was announced to end hostilities between Lebanon and Israel, with Israel agreeing to withdraw from Lebanese territory within 60 days.

However, the deadline for implementation was extended until February 18, but Israel has failed to adhere to the terms, continuing to conduct strikes in southern Lebanon.

Israeli forces remain present at five locations in the south.

(The Palestine Chronicle)