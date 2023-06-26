The ‘Krusty Krab’ of Gaza Saves Amani from the Unemployment Line (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Amani Shaath is a 25-year-old Palestinian woman from Gaza. She studied accounting and business administration, but following her marriage, she did not continue her studies, and thus never graduated.

However, she did not give up on her entrepreneurial mindset. A few weeks ago, Amani opened her “Salta’ Burger”, a small kiosk where she makes all kinds of burger sandwiches.

Salta’ is the Arabic name of the popular fictional character Mr. Krab, from the American animated television series ‘SpongeBob’. The idea of a burger place is, indeed, inspired by the Krusty Krab, the fast food restaurant owned by Mr. Salta’.

The kiosk offers Amani a window of hope, saving her from unemployment.

Under a hermetic Israeli siege, The Gaza Strip is the home of over two million Palestinians.

According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, the unemployment rate in Gaza reached 45%.

Amani is one of those unemployed youths, that is until ‘Salta’ Burger’ saved the day. The small burger joint provides the young woman with a source of income to support her 4-year-old child, Qusay.

The Palestine Chronicle visited Salta’ Burger and testifies to the exquisite taste of Amani’s cooking.

Enjoy the gallery ..

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)