Israeli Warplanes Bomb Gaza (LIVE BLOG)

Over the past week, Israeli occupation forces have carried out repeated night-time strikes on sites throughout the besieged Gaza Strip, spreading fear and panic among the population.

Israel has also closed the Karam Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing with Gaza and completely closed the Gaza Strip’s fishing zone due to the alleged breach of the security truce.

August 19, 10:30 am (GMT +3)

Gaza’s sole electricity plant is still not working, due to the lack of fuel, The Palestine Chronicle correspondent Wafaa Aludaini reported.

Its population of two million currently receives only six hours of electricity per day.

Gaza homes, businesses, and hospitals now rely on generators to make up for the power cuts, increasing the financial pressure on its largely impoverished people.

August 19, 10:15 am (GMT +3)

The Israeli navy chased Palestinian fishermen off the Gaza shores and opened fire at them, our correspondent from Gaza Wafaa Aludaini reported.

On Sunday, Israeli occupation forces completely closed the Gaza Strip’s fishing zone.

August 19, 10 am (GMT +3)

Israeli aircraft bombed two sites in the Gaza Strip Tuesday night, causing heavy damage to Palestinian property but no injuries, according to The Palestine Chronicle correspondent Wafaa Aludaini.

The airstrikes spread fear and panic among the civilian population, especially women and children.

(The Palestine Chronicle, News Agencies, Social Media)