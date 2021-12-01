By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On the occasion of the Palestinian solidarity week in Madrid, Palestine Chronicle editor Ramzy Baroud delivered a lecture at the Universidad Complutense of the Spanish capital, in the department of International Relations.

The lecture was dedicated to offering a different method for exploring, researching, and presenting Palestinian history that challenges the dominant narrative on Palestine and Israel in Western media and academia.

“(The occupation) cannot be treated as a normal political event that needs to be resolved through polite conversation”, Baroud said, adding that “there must be a cost for the occupation, there must be a cost for the siege and there must be a cost for the killing of thousands of innocent civilians in Gaza”.

The event was attended by a large number of students and faculties from the Political Science and International Relations departments, along with other schools.

“There are a thousand Palestinian intellectuals, there are many of us, but we are not given a political platform to speak for ourselves,” Baroud said.

Baroud is on a brief visit to Madrid that coincides with the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People and the 30th anniversary of the Madrid talks.

Baroud is also scheduled to deliver a speech at Casa Arabe, the main Spanish-Arab cultural hub downtown Madrid.

