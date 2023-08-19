This is How Gaza’s Beautiful School Uniforms are Made – PHOTO GALLERY

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestine Chronicle visited a factory in Gaza City, where skilled Gaza workers are producing thousands of school uniforms for children of all ages.

Before the Israeli siege on Gaza in 2007, the Strip was the garment hub of Occupied Palestine.

Clothes manufactured in the Gaza Strip found their way to most of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, even as far as Egypt, Jordan, and beyond.

The siege has changed all of this, as Gaza’s imports of raw materials are now greatly limited; and its exports are limited even more.

As a result, many factories were forced to shut down, and others greatly downsized their workforce.

This meant that thousands of workers were left unemployed, intensifying Gaza’s economic woes.

But it is a new school year in Gaza, and some of these factories are working again.

The Palestine Chronicle visited one of these factories in Gaza City and watched as the skilled Gaza workers produced thousands of school uniforms for children of all ages.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)