Israel Begins Large-Scale Military Operation Following Huwwara Attack

Immediately following a Palestinian attack that killed two armed Israeli Jewish settlers near the northern Palestinian town of Huwwara, Israel began a large-scale operation in several Palestinian towns.

Israeli occupation forces tightened this evening their military measures and movement restrictions in the northern West Bank province of Nablus.

The restrictions include the closure of multiple military checkpoints ahead of the Palestinian traffic and an intensified presence throughout the province.

Eyewitnesses told the Palestinian news agency, WAFA that Israeli occupation forces closed down the military checkpoints of Huwwara and Za’tara in both directions to the south of the city.

The Deir Sharaf junction, west of Nablus City, and the Beit Furik checkpoint to the east have all experienced heightened restrictions that caused traffic jams and long queues of vehicles.

Closures

The town of Huwwara, located to the south of Nablus, witnessed a significant deployment of Israeli military personnel, who forced shop owners to shut down their businesses, allegedly to aid the Israeli forces in their search for the gunmen responsible for a shooting operation earlier this afternoon in the town that resulted in the killing of two Israeli settlers.

The Israeli occupation army also raided several towns and villages in the province, including Urif, Jama’in, Beita, and Einabus.

Over the last few months, increased restrictions and closures by the Israeli military have exacerbated the hardships faced by Palestinian civilians in their daily lives under Israeli military occupation, hampering their freedom of movement and causing significant economic difficulties.

Last February, Israeli settlers carried out a pogrom in the town of Huwwara, setting fire to Palestinian vehicles, shops and fields and murdering a humanitarian worker, with no intervention from the Israeli army and police.

