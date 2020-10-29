Three Palestinian Prisoners on Hunger Strike with Al-Akhras

Three Palestinian prisoners are on hunger strike along with Maher Al-Akhras, who has abstained from food for 95 days, in protest against illegal Israeli measures against them, the Palestine Prisoners’ Society (PPS) reported yesterday.

The PPS said that Al-Akhras is facing a dangerous deterioration in his health, noting that the Israeli occupation is not responding to his demand for ending his administrative detention – jail without charge or trial.

Maher’s lawyer, Ahlam Haddad, said she filed an appeal on Tuesday to the Israeli Supreme Court in Jerusalem, demanding her client’s immediate release and transport to a hospital in the occupied West Bank.

Al-Akhras has refused to undergo any health checks on his 95th consecutive day without food. At the same time, no medical reports are available on the condition of his vital organs, the PPS said.

Speaking to Anadolu, Maher’s wife, Taghreed Al-Akhras, said his condition was still dangerous, suffering severe chest cramps, adding he is losing balance and the ability to speak along with pressure in his ears.

“A few days ago, a group of extremist settlers in the hallways of the hospital assaulted us with racist remarks –me, Maher’s mother, and my sons. They threatened us aggressively,” she added.

Three other prisoners have since launched hunger strikes; Mohammed Al-Zagheer who has been on strike for 11 days, Mahmoud Al-Saadi who is the twelfth day of his protest, and Basil Al-Rimawi who has entered day ten of his strike, the PPS said, pointing out that the three hunger strikers are being held in Al-Naqab Prison.

Al-Akhras, a 49-year-old father of six from Jenin, has been imprisoned since July 27. Thirty-three-year-old Al-Zagheer from Hebron (Al-Khalil), has been in prison since April 19. He is the father of three children.

Al-Saadi, 40, from Jenin, has been in prison since May 20. He is the father of eight. He suffers from kidney pains. Al-Rimawi, 24, from Ramallah, has been in detention since February.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)