Tory MPs Urge Starmer to Take ‘Necessary Step’ of Recognizing Palestinian State

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“We believe that the United Kingdom must act now to uphold international law and ensure that the Palestinian statehood is secured on a firm legal basis.”

More than a dozen senior Conservative MPs and peers have written to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer calling on him to “act now” and take “the necessary step” of recognizing the State of Palestine.

“We, the undersigned Conservative parliamentarians, write to urge you to take the decisive and necessary step of formally recognising the State of Palestine,” the 13 signatories to the letter, dated March 24, 2025, wrote.

A number of us have written to the Prime Minister calling for recognition of Palestine. “By failing to recognise Palestine, we send the dangerous message that Palestinian statehood is conditional, while Israeli territorial expansion continues unchecked.” https://t.co/Lc2MVgS3aB pic.twitter.com/JqfYnvMnQk — Kit Malthouse MP (@kitmalthouse) May 6, 2025

Citing the “increasingly perilous situation” in the region, “particularly the actions of the current Israeli government, which appears intent on annexing significant parts of the West Bank, we believe that the United Kingdom must act now to uphold international law and ensure that the Palestinian statehood is secured on a firm legal basis.”

The signatories highlighted that the UK “has long been an advocate of a two-state solution, which successive governments have recognised as the only viable path to a just and lasting peace.”

UN Resolutions

They said the UK “has consistently supported” key United Nations resolutions that affirm the rights of the Palestinian people, including UN Security Resolution 242 (167), which calls for Israel’s withdrawal from occupied territories and the establishment of secure and recognized borders.

“Yet despite these international commitments, the reality on the ground is deteriorating,” it pointed out.

Yesterday, I urged the UK government to officially recognise the State of Palestine. We can’t afford to wait any longer, every delay risks the chance of a viable Palestinian state, including Gaza, slipping away. pic.twitter.com/DZBEiOC9uB — Tracy Gilbert MP (@tracygilbert72) May 7, 2025

“The current Israeli government is escalating settlement expansion, actively undermining the prospects of a viable Palestinian state, and making clear its ambitions to formally annex large portions of the occupied West Bank,” the letter stressed.

At the same time, the letter continued, there has been “a sharp rise in settler violence, emboldened by the stated ambitions of senior Knesset members who openly advocate for territorial annexation and the displacement of Palestinian communities.”

“These actions violate international law and fundamentally threaten the two-state solution,” the signatories said.

Decades of Occupation

The letter also stated that “For decades, the Palestinian people have endured occupation, displacement and systemic restrictions on their basic freedoms.”

“Recognising Palestine would affirm our nation’s commitment to upholding the principles of justice, self-determination and equal rights. It would send a clear message that Britain stands against indefinite occupation and supports the Palestinian people’s legitimate aspirations,” it said.

The letter continued: “Recognition should not be treated as a distant bargaining chip but as a necessary step to reinforce international law and diplomacy. Prime Minister, we stand ready to offer our public support for this decision.

“This is an opportunity for Britain to show leadership, to be on the right side of history and to uphold the principles we claim to champion. More than 140 UN member states have already recognised Palestine – it is time for the United Kingdom to do the same,” the letter noted.

Signatories to the letter included former minister Kit Malthouse, Edward Leigh, and Nicholas Soames.

According to The Guardian, Starmer is “understood not to have replied” to the letter.

Countries that formally recognize Palestine include Spain, Norway, Ireland and Slovenia.

(The Palestine Chronicle)