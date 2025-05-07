Palestinian Journalist Killed Hours after Celebrating Birth of Daughter

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Over 100 Palestinians, including children, women, and a journalist, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on markets, shelters, and homes across Gaza in the past 24 hours.

At least 100 Palestinians were killed over the past 24 hours in a series of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, according to the Government Media Office in Gaza. The attacks targeted densely populated civilian areas, including a popular market, a restaurant, a school sheltering displaced people, and residential homes.

Al-Jazeera reported that 23 people were killed when Israeli warplanes struck a restaurant and a nearby market in the Al-Rimal neighborhood in western Gaza City. The restaurant, frequented by activists due to its internet access, was located in a crowded civilian area.

Gaza Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal confirmed that the site was heavily populated, which contributed to the high number of casualties.

In a separate incident, Israeli strikes targeted Al-Karama School in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, which was serving as a shelter for displaced Palestinians. 19 people, mostly women and children, were killed in the attack, which completely destroyed the school. This marks the third time the school has been bombed since the beginning of the war.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza stated that more than 92 Palestinians were killed since dawn on Wednesday alone, with the death toll rising as rescue teams continue to recover bodies from the rubble of destroyed buildings and displacement centers.

‘A Little Princess’

Among those killed was Palestinian journalist Yahya Subaih, who had hours earlier posted a photo of himself holding his newborn daughter.

The post read: “A little princess has brightened our world. Praise be to God who has honored us with the arrival of our precious daughter. May God make her a righteous offspring and bring us joy in her.”

Subaih was killed in an Israeli airstrike that struck a densely populated area of Gaza City, in a massacre that claimed the lives of more than ten people and wounded dozens. Video footage circulating on social media shows Subaih’s body lying in the same clothes he wore in the photo with his newborn daughter.

The targeting of journalists has become a persistent feature of Israel’s war on Gaza. With the killing of Yahya Subaih, the number of journalists killed since the start of the assault has reached 214, according to official figures.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA)