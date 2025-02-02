‘True to the Pledge’ – Hezbollah Announces Funeral for Nasrallah, Safieddine

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Naim Qassem has announced a large public funeral for Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine on February 23, while reaffirming Hezbollah’s steadfast commitment to resistance.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem announced on Sunday that a large-scale public funeral for Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will take place on Sunday, February 23.

Qassem stated that the funeral will also include Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, who had been elected Secretary-General before his assassination last October.

Nasrallah will be buried near the airport road in Beirut, while Sayyed Safieddine will be laid to rest in his hometown of Deir Qanoun in southern Lebanon.

The funeral will be held under the slogan ‘We remain true to the pledge’.

Qassem urged attendees to refrain from firing weapons during the funeral or at any other time, emphasizing that such actions are harmful.

Addressing the escalating situation in southern Lebanon, Qassem called on the Lebanese state to take full responsibility for pressuring mediators to halt Israeli violations.

He described these attacks as an “initial aggression” rather than mere violations and urged the state to respond firmly.

Hezbollah’s leader accused the United States of being complicit in Israel’s crimes across the region and called for pressure to be exerted on Washington.

He reiterated the movement’s patience in allowing the state to act but affirmed that resistance remains a strategic choice, stating, “We act according to our assessment at the appropriate time.”

Qassem questioned Israel’s continued aggression, saying, “Why did Israel bomb and kill if these southern villages were liberated?”

Discussing the broader implications of the conflict, Qassem acknowledged that the war brings both gains and losses. He rejected claims of defeat promoted by foreign actors, stating that Hezbollah never claimed an “absolute victory.”

He acknowledged the loss of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, other martyr leaders, and civilians, but emphasized that the resistance remains steadfast.

“The resistance holds its head high, as do all who stand with it,” he said, pointing to the return of southern Lebanese residents as a testament to the people’s resilience.

Qassem reaffirmed that sacrifices will ultimately lead to the complete liberation of Lebanon, declaring, “If we want to say who liberated Lebanon, we will say this noble people with its noble resistance, side by side with the Lebanese army.”

The secretary-general stressed that Hezbollah will remain committed to its cause, stating, “Hezbollah will not change its directions and convictions because they are based on truth, and it will not surrender or kneel.”

He dismissed the notion of aligning with the United States, asserting, “Subordination to America does not tempt us.”

Qassem extended condolences to the Palestinian people for the martyrdom of Qassam Brigades’ General Staff Commander Mohammed Deif, his deputy Marwan Issa, and other fallen leaders.

He also praised the recent liberation of Palestinian prisoners, calling it a “real victory for the resistance.”

(PC, Al Mayadeen)