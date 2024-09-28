‘Our Leader is still among Us’ – Hezbollah Confirms Nasrallah’s Assassination in Israeli Airstrike

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah confirmed in a statement on Saturday the killing of its Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in an Israeli airstrike in a southern suburb of Beirut on Friday.

“His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah, joined his great and immortal martyrs, whose journey he led for nearly thirty years,” the statement read.

Hezbollah praised Nasrallah, stating that over the last three decades, “he led them from victory to victory, succeeding the master of the martyrs of the Islamic Resistance in 1992 until the liberation of Lebanon in 2000 and until the divine, sustaining victory in 2006 “.

“The leadership of Hezbollah pledges to the highest, holiest and most precious martyr in our journey, full of sacrifices and martyrs, to continue its jihad in confronting the enemy, in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defense of Lebanon and its steadfast and honorable people,” the statement continued.

“Our leader, His Eminence, is still among us with his thought, spirit, line, and sacred approach, and you are in the pledge of loyalty and commitment to resistance and sacrifice until victory,” the group concluded.

‘Life Full of Sacrifices’

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas also mourned Nasrallah in a statement.

“We remember his life and career full of sacrifices for the sake of liberating Jerusalem and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque,” the group said.

The statement also praised “the honorable positions supporting our Palestinian people, our valiant resistance, and our legitimate rightsì,” as well as “his insistence on continuing the heroic support front for our people and our resistance in the Al-Aqsa flood.

Nasrallah’s Assassination

The Israeli army said on Saturday that it assassinated Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah when it launched a massive airstrike targeting a residential area in the southern suburbs of Beirut on the previous day.

According to the Lebanese news network Al-Mayadeen, at least six buildings were destroyed in the attack, which was reportedly carried out with 2,000-pound bunker-busting bombs.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, at least six people were killed and 91 were wounded. However, the death toll is likely to rise as the Lebanese Civil Defense said in a statement that hundreds of people are still missing.

At least 720 people have been killed and thousands were wounded in Israeli attacks across Lebanon, according to the country’s health ministry.

(The Palestine Chronicle)