Two Cousins Killed by Israeli Forces in Nablus as Settler Attacks Escalate

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Illegal Israeli Jewish settlers have escalated their attacks on Palestinians and their properties with several Palestinians injured in attacks in villages in Salfit on Friday.

The Israeli army has shot and killed two Palestinian teenagers and injured another during a raid in the village of Usrin, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Jihad Adham Edeili, 17, and Saif Ghassan Edeili, 19, were killed late on Thursday after occupation forces opened fire on them, according to the Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs, cited by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The Israeli forces withheld their bodies, the report noted.

🚨Israeli occupation forces KILLED two Palestinians —17 year old boy Jihad Adeeli and his cousin 19 year old Saif Adeeli in Osreen neighbourhood of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus! pic.twitter.com/BMnexm4myI — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) April 18, 2025

A 20-year-old Palestinian man also sustained a gunshot wound to the knee and was treated by emergency teams at the scene.

The raid began with Israeli forces storming the town amid heavy gunfire, sparking confrontations with residents in the area, according to WAFA.

Settler Attacks

On Friday, several Palestinians were injured after illegal Israeli Jewish settlers attacked the villages of Farkha and Biddya in the occupied West Bank province of Salfit, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, WAFA reported.

The settlers assaulted a group of Palestinians in the Al-Yanbou’ area of Farkha, southwest of Salfit. Israeli forces who accompanied the settlers did not intervene to stop the assault but instead detained the Palestinian victims for several hours, the report noted.

A man from the village of Sarta was injured as a result of an assault by settlers while they were present on their land in the town of Biddya, west of Salfit. pic.twitter.com/NJzU56v0RD — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) April 18, 2025

In a separate attack in the Khallet Hassan area north of Biddya, three more Palestinians sustained injuries and bruises after being attacked by settlers.

The injured Palestinians were identified as Ahmad Sarsour from the village of Sarta, and brothers Saqr and Abdel Rahim Al-Aqra’ from Bidya. Sarsour was transferred to Salfit Government Hospital for treatment, while the Al-Aqra’ brothers were detained by Israeli forces and taken to the Yakir settlement military post.

These attacks are part of a broader campaign of settler violence and land appropriation across the occupied West Bank, often carried out under the protection of Israeli forces, WAFA reported.

Tulkarm Offensive

Meanwhile, the Israeli military offensive on the city of Tulkarm and its refugee camps continued for the 82nd consecutive day, including 69 days of intensified aggression on Nour Shams camp, marked by daily raids, detentions, and violent attacks on civilians and property, the agency reported.

The occupation forces have expanded forced evacuation operations to include homes in the village of Zeita, north of Tulkarem, near the apartheid wall, the Media Committee in Tulkarm reported.

Breaking | Israeli occupation army armored vehicles storm Irtaḥ neighborhood in Tulkarm, occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/JlWTtqadxR — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 17, 2025

On Friday, the army fired stun grenades toward civilians in areas including Martyr Thabet Thabet Square, Jamal Abdel Nasser Square, the vegetable market, the old Nablus garages, and the western neighborhood of Tulkarm.

Two young men were detained from inside a shop and beaten while another Palestinian was assaulted and detained after his home was raided in the southern neighborhood.

Occupation forces stole money, mobile phone chargers, and perfume bottles during their raid on the home of Samir Khrewish in the Iktaba suburb. They later released his son, Hani, and another young man Rashad Omar Khrewish after detaining and beating them for several hours.

Thousands Displaced

In Nour Shams camp, the army fired heavily toward homes in the Jabal Al-Nasr area and destroyed several surveillance cameras, as the camp witnesses daily forced displacement of residents in the neighborhoods of Jabal Al-Salihin and Jabal Al-Nasr.

Israel’s aggression and continued escalation on Tulkarem and its two camps has resulted in the killing of 13 Palestinians, including a child and two women—one of them eight months pregnant—as well as the injury and arrest of dozens.

Over 4,000 families from Tulkarem and Nur Shams camps have been forcibly displaced within a total of 396 homes were fully destroyed and 2,573 were partially damaged.

Jenin

In Jenin on Friday, Israeli occupation forces bulldozed main and secondary roads today near the town of Burqin, west of Jenin in the northern West Bank, according to local sources cited by WAFA.

The report said Israeli military bulldozers began razing roads connecting Burqin with the nearby village of Al-Hashimiyah, in addition to several side roads in the area.

◾️ Israeli forces demolished roads and infrastructure in Jenin, causing widespread damage and displacement 🛑 At the same time, illegal settlers launched attacks on Palestinians in multiple towns across occupied West Bank, according to local sources https://t.co/WRG2NRPeso pic.twitter.com/JvORMSexjW — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) April 18, 2025

This comes amid an ongoing Israeli military offensive in the Jenin area that has been going on for 88 days, having resulted so far in the killing of 38 Palestinians and numerous injuries and detentions.

Dhahiriya Protest

Elsewhere on Friday, Israeli occupation forces violently suppressed a peaceful protest against settlement expansion in the town of al-Dhahiriya, located south of Hebron (al-Khalil), and detained three Palestinians.

Israeli occupation forces suppress a protest and prevent Palestinians from performing Friday prayers on the confiscated land in Dhahiriya, south of Hebron. pic.twitter.com/3S4uKwhNNp — Al-Jarmaq News (@Aljarmaqnetnews) April 18, 2025

Rakad al-Hawarin, a local landowner whose property has been targeted by Israeli settlers for seizure, said the demonstration was organized by residents protesting the bulldozing of lands in the ‘Annab al-Kabira area. This is where Israeli forces and illegal settlers are working to construct a new outpost and settlement roads.

The army dispersed the gathering using force, detaining Ahmad Mohammad al-Hawarin, Shadi Ata al-Hawarin, and Amin Rateb al-Hawarin, and forcibly evicted the remaining demonstrators under the threat of gunfire.

Settler Attacks, Expansion

Meanwhile, armed illegal Israeli settlers carried out coordinated assaults on Palestinians and their property in the towns of Sa’ir, al-Dhahiriya, and Yatta.

In Sa’ir, settlers attempted to seize land under the protection of Israeli soldiers.

Israeli settler militias, protected by the occupation forces, assaulted Palestinian farmers in Farkha village, the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/sIsI9SDid6 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) April 18, 2025

In Khirbet al-Rakeez village, in the Masafer Yatta region, settlers installed water pipes on the land of Saeed al-Amour, a local Palestinian who was shot in the leg by a settler a day earlier. Al-Amour is currently hospitalized at Soroka Medical Center in Bir As-Sabi’ under Israeli custody.

Israeli settlers storm Palestinian lands in Wadi Al-Awar, south of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/cFNGbTyMyn

— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 18, 2025

Adding to the tension, an illegal settler raised the Israeli flag over a tent pitched on Palestinian-owned land in the ‘Anab area of al-Dhahiriya, signaling the intended establishment of a new settlement outpost, WAFA reported.

(PC, WAFA)