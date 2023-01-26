Israeli Occupation Forces kill 10th Palestinian near Jerusalem

A young Palestinian man was shot and killed on Thursday evening during confrontations with Israeli forces in the town of al-Ram, north of the occupied city of Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The Ministry said that Yousef Yahya Muheisen, 22, was shot by the Israeli soldiers during the confrontations that erupted between Israeli forces and protestors who went on a march following Israel’s killing of nine Palestinians in Jenin earlier today.

Muheisen was shot with a live bullet and taken to the Ramallah Medical Complex, where his condition was reported to be very serious. He later succumbed to his wounds.

Muheisen becomes the 10th Palestinian killed by Israeli forces today following an aggressive assault on Jenin city and camp, which killed nine Palestinians and left dozens of others injured.

With the killing of the 10 Palestinians today, the number of Palestinians that Israel has killed since the beginning of 2023 rises to 30.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)