Israeli Forces Kill Two Palestinians, Seize Bodies in Jenin Raid

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces killed two Palestinians and confiscated their bodies during a military operation in the Jenin area of the occupied West Bank, sparking clashes and further arrests.

Two Palestinians were reported killed and their bodies seized today, Wednesday, during a military operation by Israeli occupation forces in the town of Qabatiya, near Jenin in the northern West Bank, according to Palestinian sources.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health was informed of the killing of two young men, Muhammad Zakarna, 32, and Marouh Khuzaimiya, 19, who were shot by the occupation forces this morning in Qabatiya, south of Jenin, media outlets reported.

Palestinian sources stated that Israeli special forces infiltrated two separate locations in the towns of Qabatiya and Misliya, near Jenin, this morning. They surrounded a house in the Al-Muhandiseen area of Qabatiya and arrested two Palestinians before withdrawing.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Battalion said that their fighters confronted an Israeli infantry force that had surrounded a house in the town of Misliya, south of Jenin, and subjected them to intense direct fire.

The Israeli occupation forces killed two Palestinians after besieging them inside a cave in the village of Misilyah, southern Jenin. pic.twitter.com/m8zRbGmelP — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) April 16, 2025

Palestinian media reported that an Israeli military bulldozer began demolishing the house where a Palestinian had barricaded himself in the town.

Clashes and Reinforcements

Palestinian media had earlier reported clashes between a Palestinian who barricaded himself inside the house and the occupation forces.

Palestinian sources indicated that the occupation forces deployed reinforcements, accompanied by a military bulldozer, towards the area to support the special forces. They fired live ammunition and incendiary devices towards one of the besieged houses, noting the participation of a military helicopter in the operation.

For its part, the Israeli army radio stated that special forces from the Yamam unit surrounded a Palestinian resistance fighter who had barricaded himself inside a building in the town of Qabatiya in Jenin and engaged in clashes with him.

Raids and Arrests

The radio also announced that the army has continued its operations in the Jenin area since last night and detained four Palestinians, including two who they described as ‘prominent wanted individuals’.

Concurrently, Palestinian prisoners’ institutions reported that occupation forces arrested at least 15 Palestinians from various areas of the West Bank since dawn today.

Special Israeli forces raided Qabatiya town and opened fire at a vehicle carrying children, injuring their father. pic.twitter.com/tlKw5npyND — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) April 16, 2025

This comes as Israeli occupation forces and Israeli settlers carried out a series of raids and attacks today, Wednesday, in various parts of the occupied West Bank, resulting in injuries and arrests among Palestinian citizens.

The official Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, citing local sources, reported that a young Palestinian man was shot in the thigh with live ammunition during an Israeli occupation forces’ raid on the eastern area of Nablus. Clashes erupted during the raid, involving the firing of live ammunition and toxic gas canisters.

In a related context, occupation forces detained two young Palestinians at the Beit Furik checkpoint, east of Nablus, after blindfolding them. They also confiscated the vehicle they were traveling in, without revealing their identities or the reason for their detention.

In the city of Tubas, occupation forces arrested a young Palestinian man after summoning him for interrogation at the Salem military camp in the northern West Bank.

Simultaneously, Israeli settlers attacked a number of Palestinian citizens in the village of Kisan, east of Bethlehem, injuring some of them with wounds and bruises. They also seized a flock of sheep belonging to a citizen who was severely beaten, sustaining injuries and bruises, while others were injured while trying to confront the settlers.

These attacks and violations are part of a systematic escalation practiced by the Israeli occupation forces, who daily launch armed raids into cities, towns, and camps in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, accompanied by acts of abuse, arrests, and the heavy firing of live and rubber-coated bullets and toxic gas canisters towards Palestinians.

(AJA, PC, WAFA)