Two More Palestinian Journalists Killed in Gaza – Death Toll Rises to 217

Two more Palestinian journalists were killed in separate Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, raising the overall death toll since October 2023 to 217, local authorities said.

Quds News Network journalist Ahmed al-Helou was killed in an Israeli attack on Thursday in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, bringing the total number of journalists killed in Israeli assaults since the beginning of the genocide in Gaza to 217.https://t.co/LP27e3F729 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 15, 2025

Hassan Sammour, an anchor for Al-Aqsa Voice Radio, was killed along with eleven members of his family in a pre-dawn strike that targeted their home in Bani Suheila, eastern Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the Quds News Network (QNN) reported.

Journalist Hassan Sammour was killed along with 11 members of his family in a massacre carried out by Israeli forces last night, after their home was bombed in the town of Bani Suheila, east of Khan Yunis.#Gaza pic.twitter.com/HLvQG7bw5z — Al-Jarmaq News (@Aljarmaqnetnews) May 15, 2025

Journalist Ahmed al-Helou was also killed on Thursday along with his brother following an Israeli strike that targeted a civilian gathering near Hamad City, according to QNN.

Al-Helou worked in design and video editing at QNN Arabic.

Killings Denounced

Gaza’s government media office denounced “in the strongest terms the systematic targeting, killing and assassination of Palestinian journalists” by Israel.

“We hold the Israeli occupation, the US administration, and the countries participating in the crime of genocide, such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, fully responsible for committing this heinous, brutal crime,” the office reportedly added.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Palestinian journalist Hassan Islayh was killed after Israeli warplanes struck the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, where he was being treated for injuries sustained in an earlier attack. According to local sources, the strike also wounded several other patients at the hospital.

Islayh spent over a year and a half documenting the devastation inflicted on Gaza’s population by the Israeli army.

On April 7, he was injured when Israeli forces targeted a journalists’ tent—also at Nasser Hospital. Several of his colleagues were killed in the strike. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

However, as Islayh lay recovering in the hospital, Israeli forces targeted the burns unit on Tuesday, where he was being treated—this time killing him.

The last report he wrote was about an Israeli bombing in Khan Yunis.

Gaza ‘Most Dangerous’ for Journalists

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said it demanded justice over his killing.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in its 2024 Round-up report that Gaza is “the world’s most dangerous region for journalists,” having reached “a five-year high (57.4%).”

Palestine has become the world’s most dangerous place for journalists amid Israel’s war on Gaza, with dozens of reporters likely killed specifically due to their work, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF). #WorldPressFreedomDay Read here: https://t.co/c8FPd5cQdC pic.twitter.com/Tojh9RKtUq — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 3, 2025

“In 2024, the Gaza Strip accounted for nearly 30% of journalists killed on the job, according to RSF’s latest information. They were killed by the Israeli army,” RSF said.

Palestine was identified as “the most dangerous country” for journalists, “recording a higher death toll than any other country over the past five years.”

“More than 145 journalists have been killed in Palestine since October 2023, including at least 35 targeted in the line of duty, according to our latest information,” RSF said.

ICC Complaints

The organization has filed four complaints with the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes committed against journalists.

According to RSF, Israel “became the world’s third-largest prison for journalists.”

“Israel is, by far, the country that has locked up the most journalists since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, and is now the world’s third-biggest prison for journalists,” the organization said.

