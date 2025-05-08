New Film Exposes Identity of Israeli Sniper Who Killed Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

For the first time, the documentary names the Israeli soldier who killed the Palestinian-American reporter.

A new investigative documentary film, Who Killed Shireen?, produced by Zeteo and directed by veteran journalist Dion Nissenbaum, premiered this week in New York City, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the 2022 killing of Al-Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

Zeteo, an investigative journalism outlet, hailed the film as one of its most important works to date.

The 40-minute film, the result of a months-long investigation, identifies the Israeli soldier responsible for Abu Akleh’s killing as Alon Skagio—marking the first time his name has been made public.

Israel had previously refused to reveal the identity of the shooter, even to senior US officials, according to the documentary.

Al-Jazeera correspondent Bisan Abu Kuwaik, who also appears in the film, noted that the Israeli soldier accused of killing Abu Akleh was himself killed during an Israeli military operation in Jenin last summer, reportedly by Palestinian resistance fighters.

The film further exposes efforts by both the Israeli and US governments to obscure the truth about Abu Akleh’s death.

It includes exclusive interviews with former US and Israeli officials, as well as journalists who knew Abu Akleh personally.

Among those interviewed is US Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen, who has been vocal about the need for a transparent investigation into the killing.

According to the documentary, the Biden administration actively participated in a cover-up, with former American officials admitting that the US “failed” Abu Akleh in an attempt to preserve its relationship with the Israeli government.

The Killer of Shireen Abu Akleh identity was revealed 👇 The American investigative journalism platform “Zeteyo” has released a documentary investigation revealed the identity of the Israeli soldier who killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, based on testimony from one of his… pic.twitter.com/gQZ6GJ33Ge — Inés El-Hajj (@InesHajj9) May 8, 2025

Family members and friends of Shireen Abu Akleh have repeatedly called for justice.

Abu Akleh was killed by an Israeli sniper on May 11, 2022, while covering an Israeli army raid in the city’s refugee camp.

Her assassination sparked international outrage, especially when Israeli occupation forces attacked mourners at her funeral in Occupied East Jerusalem, almost causing the coffin to drop.

(PC, Zeteo)