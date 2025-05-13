Palestinian Journalist Hassan Islayh Targeted Twice by Israel, Killed in Hospital Bed

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Islayh was recovering from a previous assassination attempt when Israeli forces struck the hospital’s burns unit, killing him and injuring other patients.

At dawn on Tuesday, Israeli warplanes struck the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, assassinating Palestinian journalist Hassan Islayh inside his hospital room as he was recovering from injuries sustained in an earlier attack. According to local sources, the strike also wounded several other patients at the hospital.

Islayh, a Palestinian journalist from Gaza, spent over a year and a half documenting the devastation inflicted on the people of the Strip by Israeli forces. He carried his camera across ruins and frontlines, determined to expose the reality of life under siege.

On April 7, he was injured when Israeli forces targeted a journalists’ tent—also at Nasser Hospital. Several of his colleagues were killed in the strike. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

However, in the early hours of Monday morning, as Islayh was still recovering in the hospital, Israeli forces targeted the burns unit where he was being treated—this time killing him.

The last report he wrote was about an Israeli bombing in Khan Yunis.

Footage of the bombing that struck the hospital circulated quickly on social media, showing the chaos inside the burns department moments after the attack. Other videos captured the wreckage of the Israeli drone used in the strike.

News of Islayh’s killing sparked widespread sorrow and outrage. His death was seen not only as another loss in the long list of Israeli attacks on journalists but as part of a systematic effort to silence Palestinian voices.

Activists pointed out the hypocrisy of international governments and media, many of whom ignored Islayh’s story, even as Israel openly admitted to targeting him.

The Government Media Office in Gaza has since confirmed that 215 journalists have been killed since the start of Israel’s war on the Strip.

In a statement following his death, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed that Hassan Islayh was a member of Hamas’s Khan Yunis Brigade and participated in the October 7, 2023, Operation Flood of Al-Aqsa.

The Israeli military has repeatedly accused Palestinian media professionals of being part of the Resistance, as part of a broader campaign to silence their voices.

Last October, the army published the names and photos of six Palestinian journalists in Gaza, accusing them of belonging to the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Several were later injured or killed in subsequent Israeli strikes.

(PC, AJA)