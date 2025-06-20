Undetected Iranian Missile Hits Beersheba, Targets Military Site

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

One single Iranian missile struck Beersheba without interception, injuring dozens and targeting a site linked to Israel’s military cyber operations.

An Iranian missile struck the city of Beersheba early on Friday without interception, resulting in multiple injuries, Israeli media reported.

Fires erupted following the direct impact, with the Israeli Army Radio confirming that Iran launched only one missile.

According to Iranian sources, the missile targeted an active military and cyber operations center.

The Israeli army acknowledged that the missile, carrying a warhead estimated to weigh over 300 kilograms, landed directly in Beersheba. Israel’s Channel 12 cited sources describing the weapon’s payload and confirmed that the missile was not intercepted.

Emergency teams were dispatched to the impact site, and Beersheba police reported that all residents trapped in the affected building were safely evacuated.

🇮🇱/🇮🇷A single Iranian missile struck the Gav Yam Technology Park in Be'er Shebaa, hitting a building affiliated with the IDF’s Unit 8200, which handles signals intelligence (SIGINT). pic.twitter.com/f1YsKJdZIP — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 20, 2025

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz, quoting military officials, stated that Israeli air defense systems failed to intercept the missile, and the incident remains under investigation.

According to Channel 12, seven individuals sustained injuries, while 30 others suffered from shock.

For its part, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the missile hit a parking structure, causing a crater and igniting multiple vehicles. The nearby train station was closed due to the damage.

Footage circulating online showed widespread damage to vehicles and buildings, with smoke and fire visible at the strike location.

Yedioth Ahronoth added that several residential units sustained damage. Meanwhile, CNN reported that a fire broke out near a Microsoft facility in the area.

🇮🇷/🇮🇱 NEW: Mass marches held across Iran in support of the government and to denounce Israel. pic.twitter.com/HS33FgtLyZ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 20, 2025

Iran’s official news agency stated that the missile targeted the Gav Yam Negev Technology Park, a site believed to host military and cyber infrastructure. The strike coincided with Tehran’s announcement of a new wave of missile launches toward Israel.

Later in the day, Israel’s Home Front Command confirmed that sirens were activated in the southern Golan Heights after a drone infiltration. A military spokesperson said the drone was intercepted, prompting the alert.

The exchange follows Israel’s large-scale airstrikes on Iran since June 13, which targeted nuclear facilities, missile infrastructure, military officials, and scientists. Tehran retaliated with ballistic missiles and drone attacks in what has become the most intense direct confrontation between the two nations to date.

According to Iran’s Ministry of Health, Israeli airstrikes killed 224 people and wounded 1,277, the majority of whom were civilians. Israeli media, including Channel 12, reported that 25 Israelis have been killed and over 800 injured in the Iranian attacks.

(PC, AJA, Iranian Media)