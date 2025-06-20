Iran Strikes Haifa, Tel Aviv, Beersheba in Wave 17 of Missile Barrage

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iran launched the 17th wave of its retaliatory campaign, striking Haifa, Tel Aviv, and Beersheba with long-range missiles and targeting Israeli military and media infrastructure.

On the eighth day of the war between Tehran and Tel Aviv, Iranian missiles struck several areas across Israel, from Haifa in the north to Beersheba in the south, causing serious injuries and widespread material damage.

According to Israeli media, rockets landed in Haifa, the Gush Dan region—which includes Tel Aviv—and Beersheba.

Loud explosions were reported in both Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

🇮🇱/🇮🇷Footage captures the direct impact of an Iranian missile near the Ministry of Interior in Haifa. pic.twitter.com/Gqs6NOkHbI — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 20, 2025

Israel’s national ambulance service reported at least 27 injuries, including several in serious condition, following a strike in Haifa.

Meanwhile, the fire department cited significant damage in central Israel.

Israel’s Channel 13 warned of possible hazardous material leaks as a result of the Iranian bombardment, while Channel 7 reported that Iran launched approximately 20 missiles in this latest round.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that this was the 17th wave of Operation True Promise 3, involving a coordinated barrage of long-range and very heavy missiles.

❗️🇮🇱/🇮🇷 A different angle of the Haifa strike. pic.twitter.com/El8uFJW3AW — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 20, 2025

According to an IRGC spokesperson, the strikes targeted “military sites, weapons industries, and command centers of the Zionist entity.”

The Iranian news outlet Nour News reported that the IRGC specifically struck Channel 14’s field broadcast headquarters in Haifa using Sejil-3 missiles, following prior warning.

In the early hours of Friday morning, a missile hit Beersheba after Israeli air defenses failed to intercept it. Iranian sources claimed the targeted facility housed active military and cyber infrastructure.

(PC, AJA)