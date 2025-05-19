Vance Calls off Israel Visit Due to Expanded Israeli Offensive in Gaza – Report

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to Israeli officials, cited by Axios, the Trump administration had informed the Israeli government on Saturday that Vance was “considering stopping in Israel” after attending the pope’s inauguration.

US Vice President JD Vance was expected to travel to Israel on Tuesday, but decided against it due to Israel’s expansion of its military operation in the Gaza Strip, according to an Axios report.

The report cited a senior US official as saying that Vance made the decision “because he didn’t want his trip to suggest the Trump administration endorsed the Israeli decision to launch a massive operation at a time when the U.S. is pushing for a ceasefire and hostage deal.”

Vance officially cited “logical” reasons for his decision, the report added.

Scoop: Vance decided against Israel visit due to new Israeli operation in Gaza https://t.co/45UC45pMyk — Axios (@axios) May 19, 2025

According to Israeli officials, Axios said, the Trump administration had informed the Israeli government on Saturday that Vance was “considering stopping in Israel” after attending the pope’s inauguration.

Discussions had also taken place on Sunday between US and Israeli officials regarding preparations for his visit. Soon thereafter, Axios said, Israeli media reported on Vance’s expected arrival on Tuesday.

Reports Denied

Several hours later, the report added, a White House official denied the reports.

In a statement to reporters traveling with the VP, the official reportedly said. “While the Secret Service has engaged in contingency planning for the addition of several potential countries, no additional visits were at any point decided upon, and logistical constraints have precluded an extension of his travel beyond Rome.”

“He will return to Washington on Monday,” the statement added.

A US official, however, told Axios that logistics were not the issue and that “concerns were raised that a trip to Israel at this time would be perceived by Israel and countries in the region as validation for Israel’s expanded operation.”

“At that point, Vance decided not to go,” Axios said.

Vance’s decision, the report noted, sheds light on how the US administration’s views on the current Israeli policy in Gaza amid the administration’s attempts to cut a deal to halt Tel Aviv’s ongoing operation in the enclave.

Mass Displacement

Since March 2, Israel has shut Gaza’s border crossings, preventing all humanitarian aid, including water, food, and medical supplies, into the enclave, exacerbating an already severe humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

On Sunday, the Israeli army began a broad ground offensive dubbed ‘Gideon’s Chariot’ in the besieged territory aimed at displacing two million Palestinians in Gaza to the south and destroying most of the territory.

Families in #Gaza face unimaginable devastation. According to the Protection Cluster, 92% of homes have been damaged or destroyed, countless people have been displaced multiple times, and shelter is scarce. UNRWA remains on the ground, providing critical aid. The siege must be… pic.twitter.com/eSiNAOESyY — UNRWA (@UNRWA) May 19, 2025

Under pressure from the US administration and European allies, the Israeli security cabinet decided late on Sunday to allow some aid into the enclave.

Axios said that US envoy Steve Witkoff had given both Hamas and Israel “an updated proposal” for a ceasefire last week “and is pressing the parties to accept it.”

Over 53,000 Killed

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 53,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Several displaced Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Hasaynah School in the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza. pic.twitter.com/yPSdhnl52m — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 19, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(The Palestine Chronicle)