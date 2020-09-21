Israeli Forces Detain Five Palestinians, Including Elderly Anti-occupation Activist

Israeli occupation forces today detained at least five Palestinians, including an elderly anti-occupation activist, from various parts of the occupied territories, according to local sources.

Israeli forces detained 61-year-old Khairi Hannoun after storming his house in Anabta town, east of the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm.

Hannoun made headlines last month after Israeli soldiers beat him and threw him to the ground as he participated in an anti-settlement and land grab protest in Shufa village, south of Tulkarm.

What you see on the pictures of this post, is a knee in the neck of the Palestinian elder Khairi Hannoun, during a nonviolent protest against the establishing of a huge colonial industry zone on Palestinian privately owned land of Shofa#PalestinianLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Uu0fphj1Km — marah 🇵🇸 (@marah2932) September 1, 2020

On that occasion, an Israeli soldier pressed his knee on his neck while on the ground, a scene reminiscent of the event that led to the death of African-American George Floyd after a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck while detaining him on May 25 in Minneapolis.

Hannoun had spent a total of eight years in Israeli prisons for his anti-occupation activities.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces detained a Palestinian after ransacking his house in the Hebron district in southern West Bank.

Soldiers conducted a similar raid in Deir Samet village, southwest of Hebron (Al-Khalil), resulting in the detention of another.

This is 65 year old Khairi Hannoun who was the man who had the knee to the neck by IOF. pic.twitter.com/aP9QRIa7X7 — SueGee #BDS (@Thehopper7) September 3, 2020

Israeli soldiers manning a checkpoint west of the Ibrahimi Mosque in the city stopped and detained a minor.

In East Jerusalem, Israeli police detained a Palestinian during a raid in the Al-Issawiya neighborhood.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)