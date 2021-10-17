WATCH: Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Homes near Nablus

Armed Jewish settlers escorted by Israeli soldiers in West Bank. (Photo: ISM, via Wikimedia Commons)

Jewish settlers attacked on Sunday Palestinian homes in the village of Burin, south of Nablus, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors Israeli settlement activities in the north of the West Bank, told WAFA that more than 30 settlers – residing in nearby illegal West Bank settlements built on Palestinian land – attacked Palestinian homes in the village of Burin but were confronted by the village residents who were able to fend them off.

Clashes reportedly broke out between the village residents and Israeli soldiers who provided Jewish settlers with protection. A local resident was reportedly struck with a rock and injured during the clashes.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

