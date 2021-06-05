WATCH: Palestine, What’s Happening and Why it Matters

Dr. Ramzy Baroud addresses a large audience, at the Muslim Association of Puget Sound. (Photo: Video grab)

To better understand what is happening and how and why the events in Palestine/Israel matter to us all, the Muslim Association of Puget Sound (MAPS) hosted an awareness-raising event on June 4. The following esteemed speakers shared their personal experiences, insight, and wisdom.

Dr. Ramzy Baroud (American-Palestinian journalist and author)

Lena Khalaf Tuffaha (American-Palestinian poet and translator)

Prof. John McKay (Seattle Univ. Law School faculty and former U.S. attorney)

Stefanie Fox (Executive Director, Jewish Voice For Peace National)

Rev. Bianca Davis-Lovelace (UCC Minister and WA Poor People’s Campaign Tri-Chair)

(Muslim Association of Puget Sound)

