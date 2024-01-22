Palestinian Child Injured by Israeli Army during West Bank Raids

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps in the West Bank.

Ramallah

A 9-year-old Palestinian child was injured by rubber-coated metal bullets on Monday during an Israeli military raid in the town of Kobar, northwest of Ramallah.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that several Israeli military vehicles stormed the town, raided a pharmacy there, and conducted an inspection operation inside it.

Moreover, Israeli occupation forces detained a number of citizens, interrogated them on the ground, and burned and tore up pictures of a number of the town’s martyrs.

Israeli troops shoot a young Palestinian in his abdomen in Ramallah, assault an Elder during a home raid & kidnap several others in Qalqilya https://t.co/Z9TYqqRPc4 — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) January 22, 2024

The Red Crescent Society reported that its crews dealt with a child who was injured with a rubber bullet injury. The child was reportedly treated in the field.

Jericho

An Israeli special force Monday detained a Palestinian youth from his commercial store in the center of Jericho.

The director of the Prisoner Club in Jericho, Eid Barahma, told WAFA that a special force stormed the city center and detained Muayyad Shaker Galaita from his shop. His brother had been detained two months earlier.

The special force also opened fire on electric bikes in the area, causing more than one bike to catch fire.

Jerusalem

Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of Al-Issawiya, north of occupied Jerusalem, on Monday and seized goods and foodstuffs.

WAFA cited local sources as saying that the occupation forces, accompanied by intelligence officers and municipality crews, stormed Issawiya, raided shops and seized goods from them.

Detention Campaign

The Israeli army rounded up 25 more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank late Sunday, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

The detention campaign took place in several areas in the occupied territory, including Jenin, Tulkarm, Qalqilya, Nablus, Ramallah, Jerusalem, Hebron, and Jericho, the Commission of Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a joint statement.

"More than 6,000 Palestinians have been arrested [by Israel] in raids in the occupied West Bank since October 7th. Israel can hold them indefinitely without charge. Its a process called administrative detention" pic.twitter.com/0Q21qdBQ54 — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) January 22, 2024

According to the statement, at least 6,195 Palestinians have been detained by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank since October 7.

(PC, WAFA)