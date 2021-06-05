Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Child in Kafr Qaddum

A nine-year-old Palestinian child was shot in the arm with rubber-coated steel bullets as Israeli forces attacked a peaceful anti-settlement demonstration in the village of Kufr Qaddum, east of Qalqilia, the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

CCTV cameras in the occupied West Bank town of Kafr Qaddum show Israeli Occupation Forces deliberately targeting Palestinian homes with tear-gas canisters. pic.twitter.com/EwIA1zx2xG — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) May 3, 2021

Local sources told WAFA Israeli forces attacked demonstrators with rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters, shooting and injuring a nine-year-old child in the arm as well as causing the suffocation of dozens of others from inhaling the tear gas.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)