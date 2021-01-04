WATCH: Palestinian Man Paralyzed after Being Shot in the Neck by Israeli Soldiers

A Palestinian man is suffering from paralysis after being shot in the neck by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Haron Abu Aram, 24, was shot on Friday in the village of Al-Tuwanah, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), while he attempted to prevent the soldiers from “stealing his electric generator,” according to Wafa news agency.

Aram was admitted in critical condition to the hospital in Yatta before being transferred to Hebron’s Ahli Hospital.

In the video, Abu Aram, who was barefoot, is seen being hit in the head multiple times by the soldiers along with the other three Palestinians, before a gunshot is heard and the camera turns back to his unconscious body.

IDF shot point blank an unarmed Palestinian after attempting to confiscate his electricity generator. He was shot in the neck. pic.twitter.com/U71gcCxupV — Lebanese News and Updates (@LebanonaME) January 1, 2021

According to Israeli rights group B’Tselem, Abu Aram had been helping with construction at his neighbor’s home before the incident.

B’Tselem added that the Israeli army demolished Abu Aram’s home on November 25, under the pretext that it lacked the necessary building licenses.

Palestinians are rarely granted building permits by Israeli occupation authorities, especially in occupied East Jerusalem.

The building permits are charged at extortionate prices and are unaffordable for most Palestinians, creating a legal loophole for Israel to annex more land and to leave Palestinians in limbo by preventing them from developing infrastructure.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)