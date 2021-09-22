WATCH: Palestinian Youth Injured by Israeli Forces in East Jerusalem

September 22, 2021 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Bassam Abu Sbeitan was injured by Israeli forces in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Al-Tur. (Photo: video grab)

A Palestinian youth was shot and injured on Wednesday by a rubber-coated steel bullet during confrontations that broke out with Israeli forces in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Tur, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli forces clashed with residents and students near the al-Tur Secondary Boys’ School in occupied Jerusalem, shooting and injuring a Palestinian young man, Bassam Abu Sbeitan, in the foot, with a rubber-coated steel bullet.

Abu Sbeitan was taken to an interrogation and detention center in the city of Jerusalem, WAFA reported, adding that Israeli forces further beat up a number of Palestinian students during the clashes.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

