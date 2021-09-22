WATCH: Palestinian Youth Injured by Israeli Forces in East Jerusalem

A Palestinian youth was shot and injured on Wednesday by a rubber-coated steel bullet during confrontations that broke out with Israeli forces in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Tur, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli forces clashed with residents and students near the al-Tur Secondary Boys’ School in occupied Jerusalem, shooting and injuring a Palestinian young man, Bassam Abu Sbeitan, in the foot, with a rubber-coated steel bullet.

Abu Sbeitan was taken to an interrogation and detention center in the city of Jerusalem, WAFA reported, adding that Israeli forces further beat up a number of Palestinian students during the clashes.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)