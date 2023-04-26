‘We Breathe Freedom’ Art Gallery Celebrates Palestinian Prisoners (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

‘We Breathe Freedom’ was the title of the latest art gallery inaugurated in Gaza in support of Palestinian prisoners.

Depicting the suffering, struggles but also resistance and sumud – steadfastness – of Palestinian prisoners, the art gallery attempted to convey the harrowing experiences of Palestinian prisoners, thousands of whom are currently in Israeli prisons.

The exhibition, which will remain on display until Saturday, includes artwork from inside Israeli prisons.

“The exhibition aims to reiterate that the freedom of Palestinian prisoners is a top priority,” a representative of the prisoners’ movement told The Palestine Chronicle.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)