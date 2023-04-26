Activists in Gaza Rally for Daqqa, Adnan and Thousands of Palestinian Prisoners (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian activists in Gaza rallied in support of cancer-stricken prisoner Walid Daqqa, hunger-striking prisoner Khader Adnan, and thousands of other prisoners currently held in Israeli prisons.

The rally was held in front of the Red Cross headquarters in Gaza City.

The rally was followed by a sit-in, where activists carried placards and photos of Daqqa, Adnan, and others.

Like Daqqa, Adnan is facing what prisoners’ support groups describe as ‘imminent death’ due to his deteriorating health following his hunger strike, which, as of today, completes 80 days.

During the solidarity stand, the participants released a flock of carrier pigeons as a message of freedom and in support of the Palestinian captives.

(All Photos: Mahmoud AjjourThe Palestine Chronicle)