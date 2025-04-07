Widespread Raids, Arrests across West Bank ahead of Strike in Support of Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinians also mourned the killing of Amer Rabea, age 14, by Israeli occupation forces on Sunday evening.

Israeli occupation forces carried out widespread raids across the occupied West Bank, resulting in arrests in the early hours of Monday.

The army also continued to displace residents of the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm for the 58th consecutive day.

Israeli military armored vehicles have stormed the city of Qalqilya in the West Bank.

The army stormed major cities from the north to the south, including the center of the West Bank, and raided several refugee camps, Al Jazeera’s Arabic website reported.

Israeli forces stormed Nablus and Qalqilya in the north, Ramallah and al-Bireh in the center, and Hebron (Al-Khalil) and Bethlehem in the south, in addition to the Jalazoun, Qalandia, and Shuafat refugee camps, the report noted.

In Nablus, occupation forces stormed the al-Makhfiyya area and surrounded a residential building, firing sound bombs and tear gas.

Army Reinforcements Deployed

The army also deployed military reinforcements to the city of Nablus and raided several areas. Local sources told Al Jazeera that explosions were heard during the raids on several areas of the city.

Israeli occupation forces raid a residential building during their ongoing incursion into the Rafidia neighborhood in western Nablus.

The report cited Palestinian media as having reported that resistance fighters targeted the occupation forces invading Balata refugee camp in Nablus with an explosive device.

An Israeli occupation force also stormed the city of Qalqilya, conducting raids and arresting a freed prisoner.

Several Arrests

The army also raided the Jalazone, Al-Amari, and Qalandia refugee camps in Ramallah and the Shuafat refugee camp north of occupied Jerusalem, carrying out several arrests.

The city of Nablus is observing a one-day general strike in protest of the atrocities perpetrated by the Israeli occupation against innocent civilians in Gaza.

These raids on West Bank cities and camps came hours before the start of a general strike to condemn the ongoing Israeli military assault on the Gaza Strip.

Burial of Killed Youth

Meanwhile, Palestinians mourned the killing of 14-year-old Amer Rabea from the town of Turmus Ayya, northeast of Ramallah, who was killed by Israeli occupation forces on Sunday evening. Two other children were also wounded by Israeli occupation forces near the town.

Adeeb Shalabi, mayor of Turmus Ayya, reportedly told Al Jazeera that Rabie and one of the wounded were American citizens.

The mother of the Palestinian-American Amer Rabea' (14) bids farewell to her son who was shot dead by the occupation forces in the village of Turmusayya, north of Ramallah.

The Israeli army released images it said showed Palestinians being targeted in Turmus Ayya, justifying the shooting by claiming they had thrown stones at its soldiers, the Al Jazeera report noted.

Tulkarm Raids Intensified

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces ordered several residents of the Nur Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarm in the northern West Bank, to evacuate their homes.

The army also detained several young Palestinians in the Manshiyya neighborhood and prevented others from returning to their homes, amid the ongoing Israeli aggression against the camp and its residents for more than two months.

A Palestinian family from the village of Far'oun, south of Tulkarm, have become homeless after their home was demolished by Israeli occupation authorities, under the pretext of construction without Israeli permission.

A general strike was declared in the city on Monday morning in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in condemnation of Israel’s ongoing genocidal assault on the enclave.

Infrastructure Destroyed

The occupation forces dispatched military reinforcements to the city and its two camps, Tulkarm and Nur Shams, and deployed large infantry units within their neighborhoods, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

They raided and vandalized homes and fired live ammunition, accompanied by occasional explosions in Tulkarm camp, the report added. Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers remain stationed in several homes within the two camps, after residents were expelled.

Comprehensive strike is taking place throughout Tulkarm on the day of the global strike supporting #Gaza:

For weeks, the occupation forces have been waging a large-scale attack on refugee camps in the northern West Bank, destroying large parts of them and displacing tens of thousands of their residents.

Following the October 7 resistance operation, Israel’s onslaught on the West Bank has escalated, resulting in the deaths of at least 945 Palestinians, the injury of 7,000, and the arrest of 15,000, according to official Palestinian data cited by Al Jazeera.

(PC, AJA, WAFA)