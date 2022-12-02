WATCH: Israeli Forces Kill Young Palestinian Man near Nablus

Israeli forces shot and killed a young Palestinian man near Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced in a brief statement that a Palestinian man, later identified as Ammar Mufleh, was killed by Israeli occupation forces in the town of Hawara, in the occupied West Bank.
BREAKING: Another footage shows the moment when an Israeli soldier shot and killed a young #Palestinian man in Hawwara town, south of Nablus, a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/87WyjWhRam
— Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) December 2, 2022
A video circulating on social media shows the moment when an Israeli soldier shot from point-blank range at Mufleh.
According to Quds News Network, Israeli forces abducted the body of the young Palestinian man soon after the execution.
(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)
