WATCH: Israeli Forces Kill Young Palestinian Man near Nablus

December 2, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Ammar Mufleh was killed by Israeli focres near Nablus. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces shot and killed a young Palestinian man near Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced in a brief statement that a Palestinian man, later identified as Ammar Mufleh, was killed by Israeli occupation forces in the town of Hawara, in the occupied West Bank.

A video circulating on social media shows the moment when an Israeli soldier shot from point-blank range at Mufleh.

According to Quds News Network, Israeli forces abducted the body of the young Palestinian man soon after the execution.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)

