Witkoff ‘Optimistic’ on Gaza Ceasefire – Hamas Confirms Deal, Israel Rejects

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

While the US and Hamas report progress on a Gaza ceasefire agreement, Israel insists no official proposal exists.

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff announced on Wednesday that Washington is preparing to send a new terms sheet for a potential Gaza ceasefire agreement, expressing optimism that it will be delivered later the same day.

During a press conference at the White House, he said he remains hopeful about the prospects of reaching a deal that would lead to a long-term truce.

“A new proposal regarding the hostage deal will be sent, and I have a positive feeling about a temporary ceasefire in Gaza,” Witkoff

“The President is going to review it. And I have some very good feelings about getting to a long-term resolution, temporary ceasefire and a long-term resolution, a peaceful resolution of that conflict,” Witkoff reportedly added.

US President Donald Trump echoed this sentiment, telling reporters that the various parties “must agree” to the document presented by Witkoff.

Trump added that his administration is working to accelerate the delivery of humanitarian aid, particularly food, to Palestinians in Gaza.

“We’re dealing with the whole situation in Gaza. We’re getting food to the people of Gaza. It’s been a very nasty situation, very nasty fight,” Trump told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas issued a statement stating it had reached a general framework agreement with Witkoff that would establish a permanent ceasefire and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

According to Hamas, the agreement includes the release of ten Israeli captives and bodies in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, with guarantees provided by international mediators.

The group said it is committed to halting the “barbaric war” on Gaza and outlined provisions in the deal: an immediate ceasefire, full withdrawal of occupation forces, unrestricted aid delivery, and the establishment of a professional committee to oversee Gaza’s administration once the deal is enacted.

However, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, citing government sources, denied the existence of any new US-backed prisoner exchange proposal.

The officials suggested Hamas was responding instead to an initiative proposed by Palestinian-American businessman Bishara Bahbah, which Israel reportedly rejects. Channel 13 quoted an Israeli source saying the proposal accepted by Hamas was “unacceptable to Israel.”

Al-Jazeera reported, citing informed sources, that the framework agreement between Hamas and Witkoff was reached in Doha.

The draft reportedly includes a 60-day ceasefire, the phased release of ten Israeli captives, and a prisoner-body exchange. Five Israeli captives would be released on the first day of the ceasefire, and the remaining five on the 60th day.

Despite growing international pressure and an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu maintained that no prisoners would be released without securing what he called a “military victory.”

On May 18, the Israeli military launched a new phase of its campaign in Gaza under the name Gideon’s Charriots. The operation is reportedly part of broader plans to occupy the entire Gaza Strip, in continuation of the war that began in October 2023.

