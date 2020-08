By Fawzi Mahmoud

Solidarity with devastated Lebanon continues to pour from all over the world, especially from Palestine, following the massive explosion that rocked the city of Beirut on August 4.

Below, is an exclusive Palestine Chronicle photo gallery showing an artistic display by Palestinian painter and sculptor Mohammed Tutah.



Tutah was badly wounded by the Israeli army, forcing medics in Gaza to amputate one of his legs.

(The Palestine Chronicle)