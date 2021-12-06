Young Palestinian Athletes in Gaza Run for Glory (PHOTOS)

By Mahmoud Ajjour - Gaza

The Sports Committee of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), organized, in cooperation with the Palestinian Union of Track and Field, a series of sports events throughout the Gaza Strip.

The purpose of the events is to select the most promising of young Palestinian athletes so that they may join training camps, with the hope of becoming members of the Palestinian national team of various sports.

The events, which included sprinting and long-distance running, will officially conclude on Saturday in the Beit Hanoun countryside, located on the northeast edge of the Gaza Strip.



700 students, representing all regions in Gaza, participated in the five events. The highest achievers will, by mid-next year, join the rest of the athletes selected from various regions in the occupied Palestinian West Bank.

I joined some of these athletes during their running events. These are their photos.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)