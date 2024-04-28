Vocal Supporter of Palestinian State, Spanish Prime Minister Considers Resignation

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Pedro Sanchez’s vocal support for Palestinian rights during Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza had garnered attention.

Thousands of supporters of the Spanish Socialist Party gathered near the party’s headquarters in the heart of Madrid to express solidarity with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Al-Jazeera reported.

The demonstrators fervently called for Sanchez to remain at the helm of the government, condemning what they perceived as attempted coups orchestrated by conservatives and the far-right through judicial and media channels.

Prime Minister Sanchez, aged 52, recently announced a temporary suspension of his political engagements following a European tour aimed at garnering support for the recognition of the Palestinian state, a stance aligned with his government’s policies.

Sanchez’s declaration last Wednesday that he is considering resignation came following an investigation into his wife, Begoña Gómez, which prompted surprise across Spain, catching even close ministers off guard.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Budget, Maria Jesús Montero, urged Sanchez to stay, emphasizing unity and the need to advance the country.

Meanwhile, analysts speculated on potential outcomes, including resignation or a parliamentary vote of confidence to reaffirm government support.

Opposition leader Alberto Nuñez Viejo accused Sanchez of theatrics, suggesting that the majority of Spaniards viewed his actions with skepticism. Coca Gamarra, the party’s Secretary General, characterized Sanchez’s move as an attempt to garner sympathy and support.

Sanchez has repeatedly emphasized the necessity of a viable Palestinian state for peace efforts, drawing criticism from Israeli authorities and leading to diplomatic tensions.

Sanchez’s commitment to advocating for European recognition of Palestine underscored Madrid’s ongoing efforts to align with Palestinian aspirations, eliciting a response from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Case of Ireland

Last month, another pro-Palestine politician, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, announced his resignation in a surprise move.

My reasons for stepping down are both personal and political,” Varadkar, 45, said during a “hastily arranged news conference at government buildings in Dublin, sounding emotional as he spoke,” Reuters noted.

“I believe that a new Taoiseach (prime minister) and a new leader will be better placed than me to achieve that (the coalition government’s re-election),” he reportedly added.

Varadkar’s decision followed a speech at the annual St. Patrick’s Day reception at the White House on Sunday, where the Irish premier pointed out that the Irish sympathize with the Palestinian people because of their common history.

Varadkar said that Irish people are “deeply troubled” by what is happening in Gaza because “we see our history in their eyes.

“A story of displacement, of dispossession, a national identity, questions are denied, forced emigration, discrimination and now hunger,” he said, adding that “the people in Gaza (…) need the bombs to stop.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,454 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,575 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

