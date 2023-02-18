Zelensky Says Israel May Send Missile Interception System

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a speech on Friday that Ukraine still hasn’t received the ‘David’s Sling’ Israeli missile interception system to use against Russia, but that he believes it’s just a matter of time before the Israeli government sends it, Axios news website reported.

The David’s Sling is a system for intercepting medium-range missiles and drones. Ukraine has requested to obtain missile interception systems several times since the start of the war with Russia, but Israel has so far refused.

During his speech at the Munich Security Conference, Zelensky attacked Iran for providing aid to Russia. He added that Teheran would use the experience of using drones in Ukraine to improve its performance and use it in the Middle East.

Israeli media reported that Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen agreed with Zelensky during their meeting in Kyiv on cooperation between Israel and Ukraine and initiating new sanctions against Iran in international organizations.

According to Israeli media, Zelensky told Cohen that it is important for Israel and Ukraine to cooperate on the Iranian issue and that Ukraine could help Israel in this. Zelensky pointed out that Ukraine has great experience in intercepting Iranian drones.

(PC, MEMO)