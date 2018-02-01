Lieberman Wants to Invade Lebanon to ‘End the War’

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman threatened to carry out ground invasion in Lebanon and push Beirut residents to live in shelters, Arab48 reported yesterday.

During a speech at the Israeli Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), Lieberman said: “Maneuvering is not a goal in itself. The goal is to end the war.”

pretty much . . . they an d America love war !!!! https://t.co/392zmC6qXp — inner child (@1innerchild) February 1, 2018

“No one is looking for adventures, but if we have no choice the goal is to end [the fighting] as quickly and as unequivocally as possible,” he added.

“Regrettably, what we have in all the conflicts in the Middle East is that without soldiers on the ground it does not come to an end.”

Thomas Friedman had a column in the New York Times yesterday justifying the Israeli slaughter of Arab civilians. Israel needs to go “crazy” in its confrontation with Hezbollah and Iran in Lebanon and Syria because, “This is not Scandinavia.” https://t.co/4XNBkT2oa5 — Mondoweiss (@Mondoweiss) February 1, 2018

“Such operations demand great effort and unfortunately casualties too. All options are open and I and not enslaved to any viewpoint,” he added.

“We must prepare for maneuvering on the ground too, even if we do not use it.”

“We will do so with full strength. We must not take one step forward and one step backward. We will move forward as fast as possible,” said Lieberman.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)