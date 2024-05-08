Rafah Under Attack – Scores of Civilians Killed, Resistance Fights Back

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scores of Palestinians were killed and others were injured, in the intense Israeli occupation bombardment on various areas of the Gaza Strip.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, 35 people were killed, and 129 others were injured, in the southern city of Rafah during the past 24 hours.

One person was killed and others were injured as a result of the Israeli army artillery shelling the last floor of al-Qishta Tower in central Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

A Palestinian was killed , and others were injured, as the occupation forces bombed a group of citizens west of the city of Rafah.

Additionally, the occupation aircraft bombed a house in Al-Geneina neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Two people were injured, according to the Kuwait Specialized Hospital, as a result of the occupation aircraft targeting a group of citizens west of the Rafah crossing.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli air strike targeted the vicinity of the destroyed Gaza Airport, east of the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A woman was killed and a number of injured in an Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the town of Khuza'a, east of… pic.twitter.com/9dfg0CjEgN — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 8, 2024

Two women were killed and a number of others were injured in the Israeli artillery shelling of the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis.

The occupation artillery and helicopters also targeted the eastern area of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, and Al-Mughraqa area in the center of the Gaza Strip, amid heavy fire from army vehicles in Netzarim Martyrs Junction axis.

For its part, Quds News Network reported that Israeli helicopters opened fire on the eastern areas of the city of Rafah, amid warnings from international and international organizations and institutions.

Moreover, the Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital was forced to evacuate patients following the escalation of Israeli bombing operations east of the city of Rafah.

Resistance Fights Back

Meanwhile, Palestinian Resistance groups engaged in fierce battles with Israeli forces penetrating the fighting axes east of Rafah.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the Al-Quds Brigade, and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades announced that they were engaged in fierce clashes east of the city of Rafah.

In this video, Al-Quds Brigades fighters are seen bombarding Israeli soldiers and vehicles with mortar shells in the axes of advance east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/ZDwPJ9VCba pic.twitter.com/XWztFIvRdB — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 8, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades also said in brief statements that it targeted the military site east of the Netzarim axis with heavy-caliber mortar shells, as well as the occupation headquarters in the Netzarim axis, in conjunction with the Martyr Jihad Jibril Brigades.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,789 Palestinians have been killed, and 78,204 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, WAFA, QNN)