Friedman: America’s Next Step is to Let Israel Annex West Bank

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said on Wednesday that America’s next step, after recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights, is the annexation of the occupied West Bank, Ma’an reported.

In a press conference held jointly with the Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett, Friedman said:

“Since coming here I’ve worked to add one more item to a busy agenda: helping to find a fix to the issues that still linger from the Six-Day War.”

There are three important issues, he said, Jerusalem, which the US has already recognized as Israel’s capital and relocated its embassy to; the Golan Heights, which America has recognized Israel’s sovereignty of; and the West Bank.

He pointed out that the West Bank is the most complicated issue because of the large number of Palestinians living there, noting that the US would propose its vision for the solution, referring to the deal of the century.

Friedman added that Israel “recovers” it from Jordan in 1967 after it had “occupied” it for 19 years.

This move comes as no surprise.

“Throughout the last three years,” commented Ramzy Baroud, journalist, author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, “Washington has turned a blind eye to Israel’s sinister designs. Worse, it has fully embraced and validated the Israeli political discourse, while taking every necessary measure to provide a cover for Israeli actions.”

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)