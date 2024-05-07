GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel Takes Control of Rafah Crossing | US: No Precision Weapons to Israel | NYT: Hamas’ Response Serious – Day 214

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army announced it took control of the Rafah crossing while new strikes targeted the southern Gaza city killing and wounding scores of Palestinians. According to the Wall Street Journal, the United States has decided to postpone sending precision weapons to Israel. The New York Times reported that Hamas’ response is serious and it only contains slight changes from what was presented by Israel and Washington. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,735 Palestinians have been killed, and 78,108 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Tuesday, May 7, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

UNRWA: The hunger disaster will get worse, especially in northern Gaza.

ISRAELI ARMY: 3 soldiers and a civilian were killed and 33 wounded by Hezbollah fire last month.

AL-JAZEERA: a Palestinian was martyred and others wounded as a result of the occupation aircraft bombing a school to shelter displaced people in the Beach Camp, west of Gaza City.

Tuesday, May 7, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDICAL SOURCES: 20 Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli raids that targeted homes in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, at dawn on Tuesday.

UKMTO: Two explosions were reported near a commercial ship 82 nautical miles south of Aden , Yemen, noting that the captain of the targeted ship confirmed the safety of it and the crew.

ISRAELI ARMY: We took complete control of the Rafah crossing. Kerem Shalom crossing is closed and will open when security conditions permit.

Tuesday, May 7, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

REUTERS: The United Nations General Assembly may vote on Friday on a draft resolution recognizing Palestine’s eligibility for full membership.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces stormed the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, May 7, 07:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced the killing of two officers in Metulla on the border with Lebanon following a drone attack carried out by Hezbollah yesterday, Monday.

WHO: The military operation in Rafah will exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe.

Tuesday, May 7, 06:00 am (GMT +2)

NYT: The proposal that Hamas talked about is a slight change from what was presented by Israel and Washington. Officials considered that Hamas’ response was serious, and stressed that it was up to Israel to decide whether to enter into an agreement.

Tuesday, May 7, 05:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a home for the Al-Durailmi family in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

GUTERRES: An Israeli invasion of Rafah would be unbearable.

AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house for the Al-Hams family in the Al-Geneina neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah.

Tuesday, May 7, 04:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces targeted the eastern areas of the towns of Beit Hanoun and Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip with raids.

Tuesday, May 7, 01:30 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed and another was injured in a bombing that targeted a home for the Bakr family in the Beach Camp, west of Gaza City.

WSJ (citing officials described as insiders): The United States has decided to postpone sending precision weapons to Israel.

AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house belonging to the Baroud family in the Al-Tanour neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah.

Tuesday, May 7, 01:30 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli strikes target the vicinity of the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt. Israeli strikes are also reported in the Brazil neighborhood south of Rafah.

