Gaza: One Palestinian killed in 44th Friday of Great March of Return (VIDEO)

January 25, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
44th Friday of the Great March of Return: one Palestinian killed, at least 22 injured. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, Palestine Chronicle)

A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli occupation forces today as they tried to disperse unarmed protesters taking part in the “Great March of Return” along the fence separating the besieged Gaza Strip from Israel.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza named the Palestinian as Ihab Abed, adding that he was hit in the chest by a sniper. Twenty-two people were also injured during the 44th Friday protests.

Demonstrators demand the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven out in 1948 to make way for the creation of the state of Israel.

They also demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

